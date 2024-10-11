Man involved in series of burglaries held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police arrested a person on charges of committing a series of burglaries in the city.



The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Avez Ahmed alias Ahmed, 42, of Chandrayangutta. As many as 123 grams of gold ornaments, 202 grams of silver ornaments, Rs.5,000 in cash and a mobile phone, all worth over Rs. 10 lakh was recovered from his possession, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, S. Rashmi Perumal here on Friday.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, she said the accused would observe houses that are locked during daytime, loitering the areas. He would then enter the premises using an iron rod, which he carries with him, after breaking the door lock. After entering inside, he would steal valuables from the house.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical and human intelligence, the police nabbed him. He was involved in theft cases that were reported in Gachibowli, Trimulgherry and Karkhana police station limits recently.

According to police, Ahmed is a habitual house burglar, who has been involved in 107 burglaries cases across the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad Commissionerates. Prevention of Detention (PD) Act was imposed on him twice in 2016 and in 2021.

In an advisory, the police asked the people to avoid visible locking of main gates from outside to prevent identification of the absence of inmates in home by offenders, use timers for lights to give the impression that someone is in home, get to know the neighbours and watch out for each other and report any suspicious activities to the police immediately.

The police also asked the people to consider installing surveillance cameras and alarm systems in addition to visible security measures to deter potential burglars. “If you notice anything unusual, such as unfamiliar individuals loitering around your neighbourhood, do not hesitate to contact the police. Your cooperation is vital in keeping our community safe. Together, we can reduce the risk of burglaries and ensure a secure environment for all residents,” the police said.