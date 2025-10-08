 Top
Man Injured in Lift Accident at Ameerpet Building

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2025 10:34 AM IST

Door opened without lift arriving; case booked against building owner for negligence Edited News:

Hyderabad: A man suffered grievous injuries in a lift accident at a building in Ameerpet on Monday. The incident occurred when the lift door opened even though the elevator had not arrived. The man, who had come to the building for his son’s coaching, fell into the shaft and sustained serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case against the building owner for negligence.

