Man in Hyderabad Loses Rs.7.60 lakh in WhatsApp Investment Scam

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old resident of Borabanda was cheated in an online investment scam after being added to a WhatsApp group in the name of an investment group of a private bank.

The fraudsters lured him with promises of 800 per cent returns, daily guaranteed profits, and claimed links with the bank, even sharing fake SEBI certificates and a fraudulent trading website. The victim invested gradually, reaching a total of Rs.7.60 lakh by August 23, 2025. The scammers manipulated him by showing inflated balances of over Rs.45 lakh and later demanded additional deposits of Rs.9 lakh and 25 per cent commission before allowing withdrawal.

When he refused and requested deduction from his balance, they declined and blocked his access. Realizing it was a scam, the victim reported the fraud, having suffered a loss of Rs.7.60 lakh.

The police cautioned the people to stay alert against online investment scams operating through WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram and other fake trading websites. Do not trust WhatsApp groups or unknown people offering guaranteed high returns.

Banks and SEBI-registered companies never operate investment schemes over WhatsApp. Always verify investment offers on the official SEBI and RBI websites. Never transfer money to personal accounts or links shared by unknown persons.

In case of suspicious deductions, and lodge a complaint at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or dial 1930.In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.