Man Smuggles Elephant Tusks Worth Crores from Seshachalam, Held

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police arrested a person for illegally transporting and attempting to sell two elephant tusks valued at ₹3 crore. The tusks, weighing a total of 5.62 kg, were seized while the accused was traveling on a private bus.

The arrested person has been identified as Rekulakunta Prasad, a resident of Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh. According to police, Prasad has a criminal history and was previously booked in a Red Sanders smuggling case by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Tirupati district. He was lodged at Tirupati Sub-Jail in February 2025, where he came in contact with another smuggler, Lokeshwar Reddy.

After their release, the duo reportedly conspired to smuggle and sell elephant tusks for illegal profit. As part of the plan, Lokeshwar Reddy procured two elephant ivories from Yanadi tribals in the Seshachalam forests of Tirupati district. The tusks were then brought to Hyderabad for sale.

Based on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team (SOT) from LB Nagar, in coordination with Hayathnagar Forest Department officials, apprehended Prasad near LB Nagar on the morning of June 25, 2025. Two ivory tusks and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

However, the second accused, Lokeshwar Reddy, managed to flee the scene and is currently absconding. Efforts are on to trace and arrest him.