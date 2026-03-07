 Top
Man Held in Vijayawada for Trying to Open Fire on Police

Telangana
7 March 2026 3:24 PM IST

A police team detained a person for moving under suspicious circumstances while checking Balaji hotel near a bus station in Vijayawada

Bullets (Photo: Pixabay)
The Andhra Pradesh police detained a person for trying to open fire on them during a cordon and search operation carried out in Vijayawada. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh police detained a person for trying to open fire on them during a cordon and search operation carried out in Vijayawada.

A police team detained a person for moving under suspicious circumstances while checking Balaji hotel near a bus station in Vijayawada. He then tried to open fire on the police and ran away. However, the police chased the accused and caught him.

The police said the accused has been identified as Murali, a native of Warangal. The accused could not open fire successfully as he failed to press the trigger properly.


