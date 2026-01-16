Man Held In Nalgonda For Cheating Youths With Fake Foreign Jobs, Admission

NALGONDA: The Chinthapally police on Friday arrested a man for cheating youths by promising admissions to foreign educational institutions and jobs in overseas countries. The accused was identified as Muppalla Leela Krishna, 35, a native of Bandarupalli village in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the arrest followed a complaint lodged by Koyala Karuna of Polepally Ramnagar, who alleged that Leela Krishna collected money from her after promising a foreign job for her son and later cheated her. Based on the complaint, Chinthapally police registered a case and arrested the accused at Mall in the district following credible information.

Addressing a media conference at the district police office, Nalgonda, additional superintendent of police G. Ramesh said the accused confessed during interrogation to cheating students and youths in Warangal district to the tune of ₹85 lakh by offering fake admissions and overseas job opportunities.

The police seized a laptop, three mobile phones and debit cards of different banks from his possession. Cases have also been registered against the accused at Warangal police stations, the officer said.

The accused allegedly cheated gullible youths by collecting money and issuing fake appointment letters. Police said he had earlier worked abroad and began defrauding youths after returning to India, misusing his overseas exposure and contacts.