Man Held in Jeedimetla for Smuggling Ganja in Tourist Bus from Maharashtra

Telangana
7 Feb 2026 11:35 AM IST

A STF team stopped Kaleswari travel bus at Suchitra junction and checked the passengers only to find two kgs in a passenger's bag

The personnel of State Task Force (STF) of Telangana Prohibition and Excise department seized two kgs ganja smuggled in Kaleswari travel bus at Suchitra junction near Jeedimetla on Saturday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The personnel of State Task Force (STF) of Telangana Prohibition and Excise department seized two kgs ganja smuggled in Kaleswari travel bus at Suchitra junction near Jeedimetla on Saturday morning.

Following information about the ganja being smuggled in a private tourist bus, a STF team stopped Kaleswari travel bus at Suchitra junction and checked the passengers only to find two kgs in a passenger's bag.

The passenger was found to be travelling from Maharashtra to Hyderabad. The STF detained a person identified as Mirza Fayaz Ali Baig from Chandrayangutta. The excise department booked a case and took up further investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

