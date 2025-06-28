Man Held In Hyderabad In Advertisement Fraud Case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime unit on Saturday nabbed a 30-year-old Peketi Veerababu from Kakinada in connection with an advertisement fraud.

The police said a 33-year-old private employee from Hyderabad saw a post on OLX regarding selling a sewing embroidery machine for Rs.2.30 lakh. He contacted the seller via social media and he was instructed to transfer the amount through PhonePe.

Trusting the seller’s words, the victim transferred the total amount in multiple transactions to various accounts from his Canara bank account, after that the seller did not respond to the victim. He lost an amount of Rs.2.30 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the police took up investigation and arrested Veerababu under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of IT Act and under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS. A mobile phone and a debit card were sized from the possession of the arrested person.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the police said the accused would contact victims through different social media platforms and provide mule bank accounts to collect money. After the transactions, the accused block the victim's contacts and don’t respond to calls and messages.

In a public advisory, the police asked the people to beware of fake advertisements popping up on social media groups - OLX, Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and Facebook. “Don’t believe fraudulent online advertisements showing the selling of various appliances. Never transfer money to accounts provided online, without proper verification of their genuineness,” the police said.

The police asked the people to report suspicious transactions immediately and if they notice an unauthorized transaction, raise a dispute with your bank immediately. In case anyone becomes a victim of cyber-crime fraud, dial 1930 or report such fraud activity immediately at www.cybercrime.gov.in portal.