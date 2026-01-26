Man Held in Hyderabad for Selling Steroid Injection Illegally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police apprehended a person who was illegally procuring and selling the steroid injection without any valid perception and selling the same to needy customers and seized from his possession.

The police seized 133 steroid injections each 30mg, 100 disposal syringes and a mobile phone, all worth Rs.1.60 lakh from the possession of the arrested person identified as Mohd Faisal Khan (25), a furniture shop worker and resident of Kishanbagh.

The police said was engaged in furniture work and regularly visit a gym. He then came to know about the use of steroid injections among youth seeking rapid muscle growth. Taking advantage of this demand, he hatched a plan to illegally sell steroid injections for monetary gain.

Accordingly, the accused procured steroid injections and sold them to known persons at inflated rates, without possessing a valid drug license or a doctor’s prescription, thereby earning money through illegal means.