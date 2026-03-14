Man Held in Hyderabad for Selling Spoiled, Unhygienic Dry Fruits

Hyderabad: The Special Crime Team (CCS), Food Adulteration Team, and Bahadurpura Police apprehended Asawa Manish (42) for selling spoiled and unhygienic dry fruits in Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The accused was running a godown under the name of GEM Foods (Imports and Exports) at Chelapura in Charminar. The accused was found to have falsely represented the dry fruits as good quality and fit for consumption.

Upon searching the premises, the dry fruits supplied were found to be spoiled, exhibiting fungal growth and emitting a foul smell. They were stored in unhygienic conditions, rendering them unfit for human consumption.

The joint team recovered a total of 30 cartons of unhygienic dry fruits. Police have advised the public to remain cautious while purchasing food items, especially packaged or bulk food products such as dry fruits and any other.

If anyone notices the sale of spoiled, adulterated, or unhygienic food products, they should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station or food safety authorities. Earlier on March 12, the police in Mailardevpally arrested two persons, identified as Mohammed Ziyauddin and Mohammed Mazhar Ali, for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger paste from houses in Subhan Colony.

The arrests followed a police raid on March 11, after authorities received reliable information about the use of harmful ingredients in violation of food safety regulations.