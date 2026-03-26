Man Held in Hyderabad for Preparing Ice Creams with Expired Products

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested a person on charges of running an ice cream factory without any valid license and using expired products apart from preparing products in unhygienic conditions.

Following information, the sleuths of Task Force conducted a surprise inspection of an ice cream factory at Bapuji Nagar in Musheerabad and apprehended a person identified as Pattala Ashok, who is running the factory without any valid license.

He was found to be using expired products and preparing ice cream in unhygienic condition. During the inspection, the team found that the establishment is allegedly engaged in the large-scale manufacturing and sale of adulterated and unhygienic ice cream products.

These products are being supplied to wholesale and retail customers under the false representation of being quality ice creams, thereby generating illegal profits. It was also observed that Ashok does not possess a valid license from officials concerned.

Furthermore, expired ingredients were reportedly being used in the preparation of ice cream and related products, posing a serious health risk to consumers. In addition, the storage conditions on the premises were found to be highly unsanitary.

There was improper handling and storage of both raw materials and finished products in unsafe and unclean environments, rendering the products unfit for human consumption, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath.