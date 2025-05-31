Man Held In Hyderabad For Possessing Mephentermine Sulphate Injections

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a person for illegally procuring and selling mephentermine sulphate injections to needy persons.

Nineteen 10 ml vials of mephentermine sulphate injection, a mobile phone and a bike, all worth over Rs.1.25 lakh were seized from the possession of the arrested person identified as Abdul Jibran Ansari (30), a welding worker and resident of Bandlaguda.

Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ande Srinivasa Rao, said the police nabbed Ansari for illegally possessing mephentermine sulphate injections while travelling on his two-wheeler. On enquiry, it came to know that he procured injections from Sahendra Prasad of Gurugram in Haryana and sold the same to needy customers at higher prices at Bandlaguda.

In an advice to the public, the police said mephentermine is a medication that can cause serious side effects, including cardiac arrest, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular complications. Using this medicine without a doctor’s prescription or supervision can be extremely dangerous and harmful to health. The police advised young individuals and the general public to avoid misuse of mephentermine or any similar stimulant medications.