Man Held in Hyderabad for Duping Youth with Fake Appointment Letters

17 Feb 2026 9:03 AM IST

Kumar allegedly used to meet the youth at the tea shops and tiffin centres in Kukatpally and its surroundings claiming that he has good contacts with the HR department in various IT companies

The Jubilee Hills police arrested a person for allegedly duping unemployed youth in the name of providing jobs in IT companies. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police detained a 30-yearold person identified as Vamshi Kumar from Kukatpally for allegedly duping unemployed in the name of providing jobs in IT companies.

Kumar allegedly used to meet the youth at the tea shops and tiffin centres in Kukatpally and its surroundings claiming that he has good contacts with the HR department in various IT companies. He informed them that he could arrange proper job to them with his contacts.

Believing him, a couple of youth paid money to them. After collecting money from them, he allegedly issued fake appointment letters and when they checked it with the HR department concerned, the letters turned out to be fake.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and detained him.


