Man held in Hyderabad for duping people in the name of selling premium liquor

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Sunday arrested a person for duping people in the name of selling premium liquor brands at less price compared to the price in the wine shops.

The arrested person has been identified as Malina Das hailing from West Bengal and residing at Indiranagar in Jubilee Hills. His associate Satyabharat Shaila, an event manager and native of Odisha, is absconding, said Excise department Special Task Force (STF) head N Anjireddy on Sunday.

Das along with Shaila were getting empty liquor bottles of premium brands and filling them with the liquor purchased for over Rs.500 to Rs.600. After putting a seal, the duo was found to be selling the bottles to persons known to them in the name of premium liquor bottles.

They used to attract buyers stating that they were the liquor at less price compared to those available in the wine shops across the city. Based on information, the police arrested Das while a hunt was on to nab Satyabharat.