Man Held in Hyderabad for Distributing Fake Doctorate Certificates

Hyderabad: The Task Force police on Monday arrested a man for distributing fake doctorate certificates in the city. The accused, identified as Pedditi Yoha, was caught red-handed while distributing the bogus certificates.

Police seized several fake certificates from his possession and handed him over to the Saifabad police for further investigation. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Yoha had been collecting money from individuals and issuing fake certificates under the name of Poet Gurram Jashuva Memorial Kala Parishad, claiming them to be honors in the fields of literature and arts.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace others involved in the racket.