Man Held for Vandalizing Place of Worship in Medipally

Hyderabad: A group of people attacked a person in Medipally for vandalizing a religious place on Wednesday night.

Irate residents caught the accused while offering prayers after destroying the place of worship. They bashed him up and handed him over to the police. The police posted a picket at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

They assured that necessary action would be taken against the accused after registering a case under relevant provisions of BNS. The case is under investigation.