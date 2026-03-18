Man Held For Stealing Gold Rings From Malls In Kukatpally

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing gold rings from jewellery stores at shopping malls in Kukatpally.

Police identified the accused as Merugu Sagar, a private company employee from Beeramguda in Sangareddy. Three gold rings weighing 10 grams, 14 grams and 8 grams were seized from his possession.

According to police, the accused committed the thefts by posing as a customer and visiting jewellery outlets at different malls. On January 23 around 7 pm, he visited the ring section at CMR Shopping Mall in AS Raju Nagar, and on February 2 around 8 pm, he visited Malabar Gold.

Police said that while the sales staff showed him gold rings, he allegedly diverted their attention and replaced original rings with imitation ‘rolled gold’ rings carried in his shirt pocket before leaving the stores.

Officials said a similar theft was reported earlier at CMR Shopping Mall in Panjagutta, where a case was registered under Sections 305(a) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

For the two recent incidents, separate cases have been registered under Sections 318(2) and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.