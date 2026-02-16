Man Held for Stealing Gold Biscuits from Joyalukkas Showroom in Panjagutta

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police on Monday cracked the theft case that took place at Panjagutta branch Joyalukkas showroom with the arrest of a person from Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The police arrested the accused Karampudi Gopalakrishna, 25, of Tadepalli in Guntur, within 24 hours of the incident and recovered one kg stolen gold. The police received a complaint stating that one kilogram of gold biscuits were stolen from Joyalukkas showroom in Panjagutta. The police then formed special teams, which analyzed CCTV footage, technical evidence, and intelligence inputs and nabbed the accused.



