Man held for killing dad after altercation

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father after a heated argument on Sunday under the Mailardevpally police station limits.

The deceased, identified as Mudiraj Kistappa, 52, was a native of Gormitkal in Yadagiri district, Karnataka. For the past 10 years, the family was living in Pragathi Colony, Mailardevpally.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm on July 27, when the deceased's son, Mahender, 23, a daily wage labourer, fought with his father, accusing him of being idle and not working. As the argument escalated, Mahender allegedly pulled his father, causing him to fall and suffer a fatal head injury.

A case was registered under Section 103 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).