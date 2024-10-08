Man Held for Hoax Bomb Call to VB

Hyderabad:An anonymous caller created panic after he informed the police control room that a bomb had been planted in the Vande Bharat Express that was supposed to leave from Secunderabad to Nagpur on Monday. The Government Railway Police (GRP), the law and order police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) immediately responded and rushed to the platform.

The special police teams followed by the bomb and dog squad (BDS) teams rushed to the station and thoroughly searched.

However, officials and passengers who had to wait for one and a half hours finally heaved a sigh of relief as no bomb was found on the train.

Police the police informed the passengers that it was a hoax call. Police have reportedly identified and detained the caller named V. Lingampalli and are questioning him.

