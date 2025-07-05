Man Held For Hiding Ganja In Pooja Room In Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Prohibition and Excise department on Saturday arrested a person on charges of hiding ganja wrapped in newspapers in the pooja room at his house in Dhoolpet. He brought ganja from Odisha to sell it to persons known to him.

Following information that two persons smuggled ganja from Odisha and sold it at two different places, an excise team led by Excise State Task Force (STF) Superintendent N Anji Reddy. The team members raided the house of one Rohan Singh at Indiranagar in Dhoolpet.

They searched the entire house but could not find the contraband. They then checked the pooja room thoroughly only to find ganja behind the portraits of Gods. The substance was wrapped in newspapers and hidden behind the portraits.

Rohan Singh also performed pooja after hiding ganja in the pooja room, officials said, adding that the total weight of the seized ganja was around 10.9 kgs and arrested Rohan Singh.

In a separate raid, the excise team arrested four persons including two women for possessing ganja illegally. As many as 10.4 kgs of ganja was seized from the possession of the arrested persons Sankeer Singh, Susheel Singh, Saritha and Swapna.

One more person identified as Rajveer Bariq was absconding in the case. Officials said the total cost of the seized ganja in the two raids was Rs.10.75 lakh.