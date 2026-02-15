Man Held For Faking Suicide In Selfie Video To Evade Cases In Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Rural police arrested a serial offender on Saturday for allegedly staging a fake suicide attempt to evade criminal proceedings in the district.

Circle inspector A. Niranjan Reddy identified the accused as Romala Uday, who has prior criminal cases. He allegedly released a selfie video in which he appeared to consume poison while levelling allegations against the police. The case stems from a harassment complaint filed by a local woman. Police said Uday had befriended her and allegedly began harassing her after she refused his advances and decided to marry another man. On January 18, Uday and his associates allegedly kidnapped the woman and her fiancé to Chandrapuri Colony, assaulted the man and extorted Rs 2,000 and a motorcycle.

Following the complaint, Uday went into hiding and released a video accusing police officials of filing false cases against him. In the footage, he purportedly consumed pesticide, prompting a search operation.

Police said technical surveillance led to his arrest. He was produced before a court on Saturday. Investigations revealed that two prior cases are registered against him at Veenavanka and Karimnagar police stations. The CI stated that stringent action would be taken against individuals who issue fake suicide threats or circulate videos to obstruct legal proceedings or defame officials.