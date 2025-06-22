Man Held For Committing Theft Of Rs 46 Lakh

HYDERABAD: In six hours after the theft incident took place, the Begumpet police arrested the accused and seized stolen cash from his possession. Police have seized cash Rs 46 lakh.

North zone deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) Rashmi Perumal said that they received a complaint from the Sun Steels Private Limited, located at Patigadda stating that unknown persons indulged in theft of Rs 46 lakhs cash from their godown by breaking open a locker in his office cabin.

Immediately, the Begumpet police formed a team and verified the CCTV footage and collected clues. The Investigation team also obtained inputs that the accused was fleeing from Secunderabad to Pureli, Madhya Pradesh, by bus. Bus stands and depots were alerted, and police were informed, with the accused's photo and details.

"The accused was identified through CCTV cameras, and travel agencies were verified. Knowing that he made a call from the mobile phone of a Dhaba owner at Medchal, the CCTV at the Dhaba was verified and his movements were tracked from the driver of the Bus he was travelling," the DCP said.

On a tip off from Adilabad police, the Begumpet police have arrested the accused Giridhari Singh, 28, of Madhya Pradesh at Maharashtra- Telangana border and found possessing cash which was stolen. The accused had worked with the complainant's company for three years but was terminated six months ago due to his inappropriate behaviour.

During his tenure, the accused became familiar with the practice of keeping liquid cash in the locker of the complainant's office cabin, which led him to hatch a plan to commit theft," police said.