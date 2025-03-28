Man gets rigorous life term for raping minor girl in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A local court at Nampally here on Friday sentenced a 52-year-old person to rigorous life imprisonment for a raping a minor girl in Chandrayangutta in 2015.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge T. Anitha held the accused Arshad Hussain of Chandrayangutta, guilty and convicted him for rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 for the offence under Section 5(n) read with 6 of POCSO Act.

In default of payment of the fine, the accused was directed to undergo simple imprisonment for six months. He was further sentenced to undergo RI for two years and to pay a fine of Rs.5000 for the offence under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In default of payment of the fine, the accused was directed to undergo simple imprisonment for three months. The court sentenced the accused to undergo RI for two years and to pay a fine of Rs. 5000 for the offence under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The police registered a case against Arshad Hussain based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The accused also threatened the victim not to inform her family members about the incident.

The police then arrested him and produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. After collecting evidence, the police filed a charge-sheet in the court. During the trial the police produced all the witnesses before the court and ensured a successful trial.