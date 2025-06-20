Man gets life for killing aunt

DC CORRESPONDENTHyderabad, June 19The Principal District and Sessions Court at LB Nagar on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his maternal aunt over a financial dispute. According to police, the accused, Madhagoni Raju, a resident of Injapur, was found guilty of murdering Lakshmamma on February 17, 2024. The case was registered with Vanasthalipuram police.Investigators said Raju had borrowed `5.2 lakh from Lakshmamma, including during the Covid-19 lockdown. Unable to repay the money, he reportedly faced repeated verbal abuse and humiliation from her. On the day of the incident, an argument broke out between the two near her residence. Raju followed her home, waited until she was alone and attacked her with cement bricks, striking her head and face. She died on the spot.Based on the investigation and Raju’s confession, police filed a chargesheet under Section 302 of the IPC. The court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of `1,000.DC CorrespondentHyderabad, June 19A petrol station was found delivering short quantities of fuel, prompting swift action from the legal metrology department. The issue was resolved within 24 hours after a customer complained of receiving petrol worth only `73 despite paying `100.Zonal officer S. Rajeshwar led the investigation. Upon inspecting the dispensing unit, officials confirmed the short delivery and took action against the fuel station. The department’s prompt response drew praise from citizens on social media.Officials urged consumers to stay alert while refuelling. “Always check that the dispenser meter is reset to 0.00 before fueling begins. Do not make payment until the full quantity is received,” the department advised.