Man gets 60-yr jail for raping 3 minors in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A special fast track court in Jagtial district sentenced 59-year-old S. Muttaiah to 60 years of imprisonment after he was found guilty for sexually assaulting three minor girls.

Additional Principal District and Sessions Judge G. Neelima sentenced Muttaiah to 20 years of imprisonment in each of the three separate cases and imposed a fine of `1,000 for each case. The sentence is expected to run consecutively.

The Judge awarded `2 lakh compensation to each of the victims.

In October last year, when the incident took place, the police officials registered a case under Pocso Act and intensified the investigation along with submitting all evidence to the court.

In another case, a 50-year-old man named O. Pochamallu was given life imprisonment for killing a 53-year-old person identified as M. Shankaraiah. The incident took place under the Buggaram police station limits a year back.

Additional Principal District and Sessions Judge G. Neelima imposed a fine of `5,000 along with sentencing the accused Pochamallu to life imprisonment.

SP Ashok Kumar said that the persons who are involved in the crime cannot escape punishment. The officials of the police department in coordination with the officials of the court are taking all kinds of steps so that the convicts get punishment at the earliest.