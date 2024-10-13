 Top
Man gets 60 years imprisonment for killing Telangana student in US gym

DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Man gets 60 years imprisonment for killing Telangana student in US gym
Varun Tej (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Indiana Department of Correction has sentenced a 25-year-old Jordan Andrade from Porter Township to 60-years imprisonment for the brutal killing of Varun Tej Pucha, a graduate student of Valparaiso University at Indiana in the US.

Varun was a native of Khammam in Telangana. On October 29, 2023, Varun, who was pursuing MS in Valparaiso University, was in a gym near the university where Andrade stabbed him in the head with a knife.

Varun died while undergoing treatment nine days after the incident. Andrade sought mental health treatment prior to the attack as he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Varun’s family members did not attend the hearing virtually.

The incident left Varun’s family shell shocked as he was about to complete his studies in two months.


