Man Gets 22-Year Jail For Raping Minor

NALGONDA: A Pocso Fast Track Court on Friday sentenced a man to 22 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

According to Vemula Ranjit Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor of the Pocso Court, the accused, Allam Mahesh, lured the minor girl to an isolated location in Wadapally on June 10, 2014, under the pretext of marriage and raped her.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the Wadapally police registered a case against Mahesh under Sections 417 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 3 and 4 of the Pocso Act, 2012. Scientific evidence submitted by the police proved Mahesh’s guilt. The Additional District Judge-II of the Pocso Court sentenced him to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹35,000.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to initiate steps for providing the victim an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh under Section 3 of the Pocso Act.