Man Gets 20-Year RI For Assault

A district court on Tuesday sentenced 50‑year‑old man , Mohammed Razak to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Jagtial district. Principal District Sessions Judge Ratna Padmavathi of the Fast Track Special Court for Pocso cases also ordered ₹3 lakh compensation for the victim.

The case dates back to 2022, when Razak was booked by Malyala police under the Pocso Act. Following a detailed investigation led by inspector Ramanamurthy, the prosecution, represented by public prosecutor Ch. Ramakrishna Rao, established guilt through witness testimonies and forensic reports.

Jagtial superintendent of police Ashok Kumar lauded the investigative team and prosecution for swift action, saying the conviction sends a stern warning that offenders cannot escape the law. He commended Inspector Ramanamurthy, CMS SI Srikanth and court constables for their efforts in ensuring a high‑quality investigation.

Electrician dies in Balanagar road mishap

A 40-year-old electrician, Maisure Ravi, died after his vehicle reportedly skidded, causing him to fall and suffer a head injury near HAL gate no. 2 in Balanagar at around 1 am on Monday night. His wife, Manku Jeevitha, the complainant, told police that Ravi was employed as an electrician at Jeevan Lab company in Balanagar. Following the accident, he was taken to RNC hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting minor

The Medchal-Malkajgiri Special Court for Pocso cases on Tuesday sentenced Shaik Naseer to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and confining a minor in 2021. The case was reported at Dundigal police station.

According to a release by Cyberabad police, the court also awarded ₹5 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

A complaint was lodged by the survivor’s father on October 30, 2021, stating that his minor daughter had left home a day earlier around 12.30 pm and had been missing since then. During investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly kidnapped the minor, taken her to Mumbai, confined her for about six months and sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

Naseer was arrested on May 11, 2022, and a charge sheet was filed after investigation.

Woman dies after suicide bid in Serilingampally

A 28-year-old woman, Ganta Ganga, succumbed on Tuesday after attempting suicide two days earlier. Police said Ganga, who was married to Subramanyam, had been facing marital issues. Her father, Veerababu, a watchman in Serilingampally, told Gachibowli police that the couple married in 2018 and had frequent quarrels. Five months ago, Ganga left her husband’s house and had been living with her father.

On Sunday at around 9 am, Ganga went to the washroom and attempted suicide. Her family rushed her to Kondapur Area Hospital and later to Osmania General Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Engineer found dead in car on ORR

A 33-year-old software employee, Tadapaneni Shiva Rama Krishna, was found dead inside his parked car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Peddamberpet in the early hours of Tuesday. Police suspect suicide.

According to Abdullapurmet police, the body was discovered around 5.30 am when ORR patrol personnel were clearing parked vehicles near Exit No. 11, from Pedaamberpet towards Bonguluru. About 100 metres from the exit, they noticed a stationary car. On inspection, they found a man lying unconscious in the front seat.

The patrol staff immediately alerted the ORR ambulance. The attending doctor examined the man and declared him dead on the spot. Police identified him as Krishna, a resident of Gachibowli and native of Vedamanoor in Vijayawada Rural. The reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Based on a complaint lodged by ORR patrol in-charge Bandaru Sri Ramulu, Abdullapurmet police registered a case and began investigation.

Hospital employee held for jewellery theft

A 45-year-old housekeeping staff member working at a hospital in Madinaguda was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from a patient’s attendant, police said on Tuesday.

According to Miyapur police, the accused, Jeribeti Durga, a resident of Chandanagar, was identified after a complaint was lodged by a 43-year-old software engineer. He reported that on February 25, at around 10.20 pm, he noticed ornaments missing from his bag while he was alone in the hospital room, as his wife was admitted to the SICU.

Hospital authorities checked CCTV footage, which showed Durga entering the room between 8.51 pm and 8.56 pm. Another clip showed her and another worker leaving the hospital premises after 9.20 pm without their belongings being checked. Police apprehended Durga from her residence and allegedly recovered a gold chain, two gold bangles and an earring totalling seven tolas, as also two silver anklets and a silver mettelu.



Two teenagers washed away in NS left canal

Nalgonda: Two teenagers were washed away in Nagarjunasagar left canal at Haliya in Nalgonda district and were listed as missing when reports last came in on Tuesday evening. The missing teens were a 17-yaer-old from Sirisinagandla in Peddavoora mandal and a 14-yaer-old from Surepally in Anumula mandal. Police said Bablu went to canal to wash his hands and accidentally fell into the waters. Kartheek entered the canal and both were washed away. On being informed by locals, Hailya police launched a search for the missing teens.