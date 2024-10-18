Man gets 20-RI for rape

Hyderabad: M. Vani, XIII Additional District Judge, LB Nagar, sentenced a 31-year-old cycle shop owner to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was found guilty in a rape and cheating case. The convict, Md. Fareed is a resident of Ahmednagar, Shamshabad. He was arrested in 2019 after the victim lodged a complaint of rape and cheating.

The judge, apart from 20 years RI, also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the accused and sanctioned a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim, said Shamshabad inspector K. Balraj.



