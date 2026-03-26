Man Gets 10 Yrs RI In Murder Case

The VI Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court, Rangaeddy, Kukatpally, sentenced a man to 10 years of reigorous imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of ₹1,000 for murdering a man over personal disputes in Miyapur.

The accused Aravind Singh, 22, a resident of Kalvary Temple Road in Miyapur and a native of Balrampur in Chhattisgarh, was convicted under Section 103(1) of the BNS. The case dates back to July 7, 2024, when the accused allegedly brutally attacked the Man Singh, near Jaitra Company labour camp in the dead of the night amost severing his head apart from causing bodily injuries. Based on a complaint received on July 8, 2024, a case was registered under Section 109 of the BNS.

After the victim succumbed to injuries on July 11 at Gandhi Hospital the case was altered to murder under Section 103(1) of the BNS. The accused was arrested on July 10, 2024, and a chargesheet was filed on January 28, 2025.

Cyberabad police nab seven in ₹1.33 crore fraud

Seven persons were arrested by the Cyberabad cybercrime wing between March 18 and March 24 for collectively cheating two citizens of ₹1.33 crore, police said on Wednesday.

In the largest case, a trading and IPO investment fraud amounting to ₹1,26,30,000 was uncovered. According to police, fraudsters contacted the victim via WhatsApp and Telegram, luring him into a fake AI-based trading platform with promises of high returns. He was added to groups where trading tips, IPO opportunities and fabricated profit screenshots were circulated to gain his trust. The victim was persuaded to open an account on a forged website and transfer money through IMPS, NEFT and RTGS into multiple bank accounts. The platform displayed inflated virtual profits and fake IPO allotments, encouraging further investment. When the victim attempted to withdraw funds, additional payments were demanded. Two accused — Umesh Chauvan and Rathod Dasharath — were arrested for providing mule bank accounts to route the money.

In another case, a part-time job fraud involving ₹7,00,400 was detected. The victim was contacted via WhatsApp and offered online tasks such as adding items to shopping carts with assured commission. Initial small payments were made to build confidence, after which the victim was induced to invest large sums through a fake platform wallet. Fraudsters displayed fabricated profits and demanded further payments citing credit score upgrades, penalties and withdrawal processing. Despite multiple transactions, withdrawals were blocked. Four accused — Teluguntla Pratap Reddy, Naveen Reddy Ippa, Vemula Pavan Kumar and Sai Teja Pasupula — were arrested for facilitating the fraud through bank accounts.

Overall, police detected seven cases during the week, including four trading frauds, two part-time job frauds and one digital arrest fraud, leading to 11 arrests.

Police also secured 73 refund orders from courts in six cases, enabling the return of ₹24,02,952 to victims.

Woman robbed of gold chain in Miyapur

A 40-year-old woman was robbed of a gold chain by unidentified persons, who entered her house on the pretext of providing an Internet connection, in Miyapur on Tuesday evening. According to police, victim Koppujetti Rama Laxmi, a homemaker, residing in Marthandanagar, was alone at her home when the incident occurred around 5 pm. The accused reportedly gained entry by claiming they had come to install or check Internet connection. Once inside, one of the accused allegedly took out a knife and threatened her. The intruders sprayed pepper in her eyes, blinding her temporarily. They then snatched a gold chain weighing about 300-400 grams from her neck and fled the scene.

“Efforts are on to identify and trace them. The woman stays alone in the house. We are yet to ascertain whether the robbers are habitual or first-time offenders,” said Ramesh Naidu, Miyapur detective inspector . A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Tanker kills man

A 30-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding water tanker at T Junction near Puppalaguda in Narsingi at around 12 pm on Tuesday. Narsingi police said the deceased Bhadra, 30, was near a tyre puncture repair shop, and filling drinking water and thereafter getting into his vehicle when the incident occurred.

A water tanker, registered in Karnataka and being driven by Madigela Srinivas, 35, was coming from ISB road and moving towards Kokapet at a high speed and that too in a rash manner. As Bhadra was attempting to get into the driver’s seat, the tanker allegedly rammed into him. Subsequently, the vehicle rammed into another car, damaging its left side.

Bhadra sustained fatal injuries to head and leg and died on the spot. Police said he was bleeding profusely. Police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to Osmania mortuary for the postmortem examination. A case was registered and further probe was underway.

Teen dies after collapse at school, foul play suspected

A 14-year-old boy who collapsed at his school in Kapra limits died during treatment, raising suspicions among his family over the circumstances of his death. Kushayiguda police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, stated that her son, a Class 9 student of a private school in Vasavi Siva Nagar, suddenly collapsed on the school premises on March 6. He was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to another facility for advanced care, where he underwent brain surgery the same night.

The boy was subsequently moved to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed in the early hours of March 8. Doctors reportedly said he died due to a blood clot in the brain.

His family performed the last rites the same day in Kushayiguda. However, his mother expressed suspicion over the incident and lodged a complaint with police.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, protests by family members and locals continued on Wednesday, demanding clarity over the boy’s death.

Woman freed after 25-year Dubai sentence

A woman from Hyderabad, who was arrested in Dubai in a drug-related case and sentenced to 25 years in prison, has returned home after a prolonged legal battle in the UAE. Her reunion with family at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday evening was deeply emotional.

The woman, Ameena Begum of Kishanbagh, was taken into custody at Dubai Airport in May 2025. According to Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan, she had travelled abroad on the promise of employment but was allegedly found carrying a bag containing contraband. Her defence argued she was unaware of the contents and had been misled by an agent.

Her first appeal was rejected, with the court upholding the sentence despite her personal circumstances, including separation from her husband, caring for a minor child and elderly parents, and suffering from tuberculosis.

Subsequent efforts included a second appeal and a mercy petition, supported by donors who helped raise funds for legal expenses. After months of proceedings, she was eventually released.

Emotional scenes unfolded at RGIA as Ameena reunited with her minor son and mother after the long separation.