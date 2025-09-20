Man Gets 10 Days Jail Term for Assaulting Mother in Bholakpur

Hyderabad: A local court in Secunderabad has sentenced a 40-year-old person, Nacharam Tarakarama Rao, to 10 days imprisonment for assaulting his mother in Bholakpur in Secunderabad.

Rao used to return home in a drunken condition and harass his mother. Despite asking him not to consume liquor and focus on his career, Rao did not relent and continued to torture his mother and beat her up without any reason.

Unable to bear his torture, she approached the Gandhi Nagar police, who took a serious note of the incident and registered a case against Rao a few days ago. They produced him before the court in Secunderabad on Friday.

The police informed that Rao was not only harassing his mother in an intoxicated condition but also creating nuisance in the locality.

Residents of Bholakpur had earlier brought to the notice of police about Rao’s nuisance. The police then booked a case against him. As he started assaulting his mother, the police booked a fresh case against Rao and produced him in the court, which sentenced him to 10 days imprisonment, Gandhi Nagar Inspector N Bose Kiran.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Centra) K Shilpavalli told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday that stern action would be taken against those who cause problems to senior citizens. The punishment in the Bholakpur case should be a deterrent for anyone who tries to create problems for elderly persons.