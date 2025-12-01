Man from Yakutpura Loses Rs.1.02 Lakh in Honeytrap Scam

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old resident of Yakutpura in Hyderabad was deceived on Telegram by a fraudster posing as a female offering paid sexual services. The victim lost Rs.1.02 lakh in the fraud.

The accused used fake photos and feedback to appear genuine and during the conversation, the accused deceitfully collected multiple payments on false grounds such as advance booking, service security, and room reservation charges, claiming all payments were mandatory and refundable.

Under this influence, the victim transferred Rs.1.02 lakh through UPI and bank transfers to various accounts. When asked to reach a hotel in Abids, no one appeared, and the accused later demanded an additional Rs.10,000 with threats.

Realizing it was a cyber-fraud and extortion racket, the victim filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station.

In an advisory, the police asked the public to beware of unknown Telegram and WhatsApp profiles offering paid companionship or sexual services. Fraudsters use stolen photos, fake feedback, and manipulated chats to appear genuine.

They demand repeated payments under false pretexts like booking fees, security deposits, or manager charges. No legitimate service will ask for advance payments through UPI or personal bank accounts. Never share personal details, make payments, or visit unknown locations based on online promises.

In case of threats, blackmail, or financial loss, immediately report to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in. In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.