Man from Odisha held in Hyderabad for supplying ganja to construction workers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) of Hyderabad police arrested a person for smuggling ganja from Odisha and supplying it to those working at construction sites in twin cities.

The arrested has been identified as Babhuti Bhushan Palai alias Raju of Odisha. He came to Hyderabad in 2007 in search of employment to earn his livelihood. Initially, he used to work as a labourer at construction sites and later took up a job as a food delivery boy to earn extra income, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, YVS Sudeendra here on Wednesday.

Eventually, Raju became a crane driver at a construction site. While working, he observed that some construction labourers had a habit of consuming ganja. This led him to an idea of selling ganja by procuring it from his native Ganjam district in Odisha.

He purchased the contraband from one Rahul, who is a supplier from Ganjam, at Rs.5,000 per kg. He would then sell it to the needy customers in small sachets and also in bulk each sachet weighing 100 to 250 grams and making easy money and enjoying his lavish lifestyle.

Following information, the HNEW team had conducted a joint operation along with Tukaramgate police and arrested him. The police recovered 10.30 kgs of ganja, a bike, a mobile phone and Rs.1,210 in cash, all worth Rs.4.48 crore were recovered from the possession of the arrested person. Efforts are on to trace Rahul, the police said.

The HNEW requested the public to refrain from substance abuse and parents are advised to keep a watch on the activities of their children to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs. Any information pertaining to drug abuse may be given at mobile number 8712661601 to HNEW team.