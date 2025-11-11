Man From Nizamabad Dies In Dubai Road Mishap

NIZAMABAD: Gulf migrant worker Mahipal, 35, from Ameenapur village in Velpur mandal, died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in Dubai. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. The news has left his family in shock.

Mahipal had travelled to Dubai in search of livelihood. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His family has urged the state and Central governments to help bring his body back home.

Notably, Yasa Suresh of Gottumukkala village in Makloor mandal also died in a road accident in Dubai last week.