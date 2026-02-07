Man from Hyderabad Loses Rs.36.16 Lakh in Illegal Loan App and Financial Fraud

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old resident of Sanathnagar downloaded two loan applications from Google Play Store in August 2025 and initially borrowed small amounts.

Even after timely repayments, the apps allegedly followed unethical practices by crediting higher loan amounts to the victim’s bank account without consent. Although the loan tenure was mentioned as seven days, the victim began receiving threatening calls and morphed obscene images from the sixth day onward.

The apps had obtained access to the victim’s gallery and contacts during installation and used this data to morph photos with pornographic images and threaten to circulate them among contacts. Due to continuous harassment and severe mental distress, the victim made multiple payments to the offenders.

Between September 2025 and February 2026, approximately Rs.29 lakh was credited to the victim’s SBI account, while a total of Rs.64.16 lakh was repaid under pressure. As a result, the victim suffered a net financial loss of about Rs.36.16 lakh.