Man Found Dead on Tracks at Cherlapalli Railway Station

Hyderabad: An unidentified person was found dead after an unknown train hit him between Moula Ali and Charlapalli railway stations.

The Secunderabad railway deputy superintendent reported that an unidentified aged between 50 and 55 person was found dead near the tracks between Moula Ali and Charlapalli. He died after an unknown person hit him.

Upon inquiry, it was found that the deceased died after falling under an unknown train while crossing the tracks. The deceased was wearing a yellow shirt with checks and coffee-colored track pants, with a rakhi tied on his right hand and a mole on the right side of his chest.

If anyone knows the identity of the deceased, please contact: 8712658581, 9440083160, the police said.