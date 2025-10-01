Man Found Dead in Water Tank

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old man who went missing from his home in Greenwoods Colony, Hayathnagar, was found dead in a water tank near his house on Tuesday evening. Police identified the deceased as Surakanthi Ashok Reddy. He had left home around 10 am on Monday, telling his family that he was going to collect flowers for Bathukamma. When he did not return, his family lodged a missing persons complaint at Hayathnagar police station.

Police teams traced his body in an old water sump close to his residence. Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have accidentally slipped and fallen into the tank while plucking flowers. The body was shifted for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

Woman kills 84-year-old mother

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her 84-year-old mother following a heated argument at their home in Leela Nagar under SR Nagar police limits late Monday night. Police said the accused, identified as M. Madhavi, attacked her mother, Lakshmi, with an iron rod, hitting her repeatedly until she collapsed and died from internal injuries and bleeding.

Neighbours said they frequently heard the two quarrelling and using abusive language. Both mother and daughter were reportedly mentally ill. Police registered a murder case against Madhavi. After a post-mortem at Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites. The case is under investigation.

Godavari in spate at Basar

ADILABAD: The Godavari river is flowing at a high level with heavy inflows from upstream areas following continuous rains in Maharashtra. Water levels rose sharply near Basar in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

Police tightened bandobast along the river and prevented devotees from entering the water or attempting to cross the river. Barricades were set up near the Pushkar ghats to stop devotees from taking holy dips.

Boats that usually operate on the river have been docked at the shore. Police are closely monitoring the flood situation from the Godavari bridge on the outskirts of Basar town.

3 youth die in a road accident in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Three youth were killed in a road accident on the Hyderabad–Nagarjuna Sagar highway near Nasarlapally in Chinthapally mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday evening. Police identified the deceased as Rathlavath Bhaskar, 29, Rathlavath Vinod, 29, and Safavath Ravi, 20, all residents of Mattika Thanda in Devarakonda mandal. Another youth, Jaripurla Krishna, suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Devarakonda. His condition is critical.

Police said the accident occurred when the autorickshaw in which the victims were travelling collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. The victims were returning home from Hyderabad to celebrate Dasara. Chinthapally Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna informed that the bodies were shifted to the Devarakonda area hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress.

5 hurt in Bathukamma procession

HYDERABAD: Five people were injured after suffering an electric shock while carrying a large Bathukamma during a procession in Madhavaram Colony, Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally, on Monday evening.

Kukatpally sub-inspector K. Ramakrishna said the incident occurred when the Bathukamma accidentally touched overhead electric wires. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable.

“The injured suffered less than 15 per cent burn injuries,” the SI said. No complaint has been filed yet. Further investigation is underway.

Youth stabbed to death by friends

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his two friends, following a drunken brawl at a flat in Kokapet under Narsingi police limits early Tuesday morning.

According to Narsingi police, the deceased Kasaram Yadagiri is a welder residing in a double-bedroom house in Kokapet. He was reportedly drinking with his friends Afroz and Nawaaz when an argument broke out.

During the quarrel, the duo allegedly stabbed Yadagiri with a knife, killing him on the spot. Neighbours alerted the police, who shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

A murder case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the two accused. Investigation is underway.