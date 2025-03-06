Man fined for using supply water for washing bike

Telangana: A man in Jubilee Hills was fined Rs 1,000 for using drinking water to wash bike.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works and Sewerage Boad MD K. Ashok Reddy noticed water leaking near Road No. 78 while travelling through the area. He alerted officials to check the issue. When general manager S. Harishankar, and his team inspected the spot, they found a man was using drinking water to clean his bike.

The MD instructed officials to impose a penalty on the person and issue a warning.

HMWSSB supplies water to 13.7 lakh connections in the city, spending Rs 48 per 1,000 litres. As groundwater levels are dropping and water demand is rising, citizens are urged to use water wisely. Strict action will be taken against those who waste it.