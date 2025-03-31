 Top
Man Falls to Death From Telugu Thalli Flyover

Telangana
DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 9:35 PM IST

The unidentified man, aged between 45 and 50 years, is suspected to be a beggar.

Representative Image.

Hyderabad: An unidentified man reportedly died falling from the Telugu Talli flyover at Tank Bund in the early hours of Monday.

The man, who is yet to be identified, fell from the Lower Tank Bund side, and sources said that he jumped to his death. He suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Police issued circulars and are analysing with neighbouring police stations on missing complaints.

Domalguda inspector D. Srinivas Reddy said, “He jumped from the Lower Tank Bund landing site and fell near the Katta Maisamma temple towards Gaushala.”

Efforts are on to identify him. Police shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. Further probe is on.

