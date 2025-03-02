Man falls prey to kidney transplant fraud, battles for life

Warangal: Dharawat Chittibabu, a 51-year-old man of Polampalli village, is facing serious health complications after he sold his kidney to an organ transplant racket in Kuravi mandal of Mahbubabad district. He is now critically ill, and his remaining kidney is failing.

Over a year ago, a group of men including Dharawat Chandra, Suresh, Ravi, and Naveen persuaded him to donate one of his kidneys in exchange for land and a house.

After undergoing a surgery in Hyderabad, Chittibabu's other kidney failed, leaving him in poor health. When he approached the group for help, they turned him away.

His daughter Ramadevi filed a complaint seeking legal action against the accused for fraud and negligence. Chittibabu, currently in ICU of the Government General Hospital in Mahbubabad, is in a critical condition. According to duty doctors, his health has been fast deteriorating.

Kuravi sub-inspector Satish confirmed that the kidney transplant was carried out on October 18, 2023, at a hospital in Gachibowli with mutual consent. There is an investigation in progress. Key medical officials are actively participating in the inquiry, he added.