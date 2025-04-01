Man Ends Life Over Job, Love Woes

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man died reportedly by suicide at his hostel room in KPHB, police said. According to a note found with the body, the victim, Upparapalli Mahender, was reportedly distressed over problems in his professional life and love life.

Mahender, a native of Siddipet, had been living with his sister in Jeedimetla since his graduation. He previously worked at a private firm but had left the job and moved into the hostel in February.

Mahender shared his room with two others, who had gone to their hometowns. Mahender had not gone home, and his parents were in touch with him over the phone. On Sunday evening, he stopped responding to their calls.

His parents sent a relative from Kukatpally to check on him. The relative alerted the hostel management and the police when he did not get a response. “The room was locked from inside, so we had to break it open, but he was already dead,” police said.