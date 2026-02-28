Man Ends Life in Ghatkesar due to Harassment from Loan App Lenders

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Sai Kumar person ended his life due to harassment by loan app lenders in Ghatkesar.

Kumar availed Rs.1 lakh from a loan app lender to meet family expenses. In spite of paying the amount, the lenders started harassing him demanding additional amount. Unable to cope with the harassment, Kumar ended his life. The police booked a case against the loan app lender and took up investigation.