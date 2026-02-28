 Top
Man Ends Life in Ghatkesar due to Harassment from Loan App Lenders

Telangana
28 Feb 2026 8:57 AM IST

Kumar availed Rs.1 lakh from a loan app lender to meet family expenses

A 26-year-old Sai Kumar person ended his life due to harassment by loan app lenders in Ghatkesar. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Sai Kumar person ended his life due to harassment by loan app lenders in Ghatkesar.

Kumar availed Rs.1 lakh from a loan app lender to meet family expenses. In spite of paying the amount, the lenders started harassing him demanding additional amount. Unable to cope with the harassment, Kumar ended his life. The police booked a case against the loan app lender and took up investigation.


