Man Ends Life at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad:A 37-year-old patient who was under treatment after surviving an attempt to take his life, died by suicide at the Gandhi Hospital on Monday. Pappula Narender, a welder, died on the spot.



According to Chilkalguda station house officer B. Anudeep, Narender was a native of Vangapalli in Yadagirigutta. He faced financial issues and increasing bank debts, police said. He had attempted to die by suicide on December 1 reportedly after he was pressured to repay his loans. His family had shifted him to the Gandhi Hospita.

Police said Narender had told his wife wife and family members that he would die by suicide. He is survived by his wife Pappula Lavanya, a two children below the age of four.

Man murders minor over marriage refusal



Hyderabad:A 23-year-old man murdered a 17-year-old girl at her house in front of her mother after her parents refused his marriage proposal, Warasiguda police said. Uma Shankar attacked the victim at 1.30 pm with a knife at her house in Bapujinagar.



Police said initially he demanded that the parents allow their minor daughter to marry him. When they refused, he attacked the girl even as her mother pleaded with him to spare her daughter.

The parents hail from Srikakulam district and work as masons; the victim is an intermediate student. Their names are being withheld to protect the identify of the minor.



Police said the parents had turned down Uma Shankar, a resident of Rehamathnagar, as he was unemployed and a habitual drunk. Police said they had noticed in CCTV footage that he had escaped towards Secunderabad. “Our teams have been deployed at all railway and bus stations,” Chilkalguda ACP K. Shashank Reddy said.



The victim’s aunt said that beause of Uma Shankar’s threats, they had stopped the minor from going to college. The family had gone to Vijayawada last week, and Shankar had threatened and abused the victim for leaving without informing him.



Men Held in Army Veteran’s House Looting



Hyderabad:The north zone task force and Karkhana police arrested persons who had assaulted an Army veteran, 75-year-old Captain D.K. Giri (retd) and looted his house at Gunrock Enclave on the night of November 15-16.



Police said the gang, comprising Nepalese nationals, had discussed the plot at the house of their associate Puran Singh, a former employee of the veteran, task force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said. They barged into the veteran’s house, tied his hands and legs to a chair, and assaulted him, and stole jewellery and cash. They split into groups, left Hyderabad and switched off their phones. The loot was valued at 23 tolas gold jewellery and `95,000 cash.



The accused were identified as Raj Bahadur Shahi and his associates Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Gorkhe Bahadur Kamee, Amit Bisukarma and Subhash Tamata, all working as security guards and natives of Ghatgaon, Surkhet, Nepal.

Rekha Devi Ral, Umesh Shahi, Upendra Shahi and five others, all from Nepal, are absconding. Police recovered 7.335 tola gold 22.90 grams silver, a high-end wrist watch and `43,050 cash.

Police said Capt. Giri (retd) had approached an agency, Rajbir and Company, to hire a couple as domestic workers. They deployed Mahendra Shahi and Upendra Shahi, who police said conspired the robbery.

Burglars flee with 30 tola gold



Hyderabad:Burglars struck at the house of Dr Kamran Jahan in Al-Hamra Colony, Shaikpet, and fled with around gold ornaments and Rs 1.75 lakh. Dr Jahan and his family were away in Assam.



Watchman Meraj on December 6 found that the lock of the house had been broken and informed Dr Jahan who called his relatives and approached the police. Filmnagar police said teams had been formed to verify CCTV camera footage to identify the gang.



Filmnagar police said that late in the evening they had arrested Edla Praveen Kumar, a worker from Nirmal district and recovered 40 tolas gold jewellery and `4,000 in cash, filmnagar station house officer S. Santosham said.