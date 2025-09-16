 Top
Man Electrocuted In His Farmland

Telangana
DC Correspondent
16 Sept 2025 12:52 AM IST

The inspector confirmed that no foul play was suspected. The body was shifted for the post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.—DC Image

Hyderabad: Shamshabad police registered a case after a 43-year-old farmer was found dead in his agricultural field on Sunday evening. According to police, deceased has been identified as Kethavath Ramdas, a resident of Peddathupra Thanda village under Shamshabad police limits. Inspector K. Narender Reddy said, “Ramdas went to his field around 5 pm on Sunday to sprinkle fertiliser on his field despite being warned by his brother Mohan not to step out in an inebriated state. When he failed to return home for hours, Mohan went to the field around 7:30 pm and found him lying unresponsive."

Mohan noticed burn injuries on his hand and a snapped electrical wire lying nearby. Police also visited the spot and after inspection said the death appeared to be accidental caused by electrocution from the live wire. The inspector confirmed that no foul play was suspected. The body was shifted for the post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

