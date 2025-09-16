Man Duped Of Over Rs 9 Lakh In Fake Online Trading

Hyderabad:A 46-year-old man was duped of Rs 9,65,400 by the scammers in an Instagram reel-based fake online trading. The victim, a resident of Lakdikapul, on Monday lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime unit stating that on August 19, while he was browsing Instagram, he came across a reel promoting an app called NOMURA, wherein the fraudsters were claiming to provide financial benefits through trading in stocks. Lured by the content, the victim contacted the number and later he was added to a WhatsApp group.

A woman named Neha Iyyer approached the victim and he was guided to invest through the app. He transferred a total of `9,65,400, R. G. Siva Maruthi, ACP, city cyber crime unit, said.



The dashboard was displaying the inflated profits of `27,51,400, but when he attempted to withdraw, the fraudsters blocked the account and demanded an additional `18 lakh. Upon which, the victim grew suspicious and lodged a complaint, the DCP said.



Police appealed to citizens stating that not to trust investment schemes promoted on social media reels or unknown WhatsApp groups. Report such incidents to the cyber helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.



Man gets life term for assault, abetting minor’s suicide



Hyderabad:A Special Pocso Court in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Monday sentenced a 33-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl and abetting her suicide in 2018. The court also awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetment of suicide.



According to Dundigal police, the case dates back to June 9, 2018, when a woman lodged a complaint after finding her younger daughter dead by suicide. Initially registered as a suspicious death, the case later took a serious turn during investigation. The accused was identified as Komari Shiva Kumar, an electrician from Bowrampet.



Police apprehended Shiva Kumar on June 11, 2018. During interrogation, he admitted to luring the girl on the pretext of love and sexually assaulting her. After returning home, the victim suffered severe pain and called him to inform about her condition. He threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter. Distressed and humiliated, she ended her life the same day.



Following a detailed investigation, police altered the charges to include rape under Section 376(3) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Pocso Act, in addition to Section 306 IPC for abetment of suicide.



After trial, Judge N. Amaravathi of the Fast Track Special Court for Rape and Pocso Cases convicted Shiva Kumar and imposed fines totaling ₹70,000, which was directed to be paid as compensation to the victim’s mother.



70-yr-old found dead at home with throat slit



Hyderabad:A senior citizen was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants and found lying in a pool of blood at his house in Vishnunagar under Saidabad police station limits late on Monday morning.



According to Saidabad police, the victim, identified as K. Shivaiah (70), returned home in the early hours after consuming alcohol. When he did not respond to the doorbell, his family members, who live in the same locality, grew suspicious.

They alerted the police by dialing 100. When the police broke open the door, Shivaiah was found with stab injuries, lying in a pool of blood in the hall.

Police said the assailants stabbed him multiple times, slit his throat, and fled the scene. CLUES teams inspected the crime spot and collected evidence.

Police suspect previous enmity as the motive. The body was shifted to the OGH mortuary for post-mortem. Officials are examining CCTV footage collected from a nearby liquor shop to identify the culprits. Two suspects have been detained for questioning, police said.