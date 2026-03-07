Man Duped Of ₹86 Lakh In Online Matrimonial Scam

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man from Old Bowenpally was defrauded of more than ₹86 lakh in an online investment scam after being befriended by a woman on a matrimonial application who promised marriage.

According to the complainant, a supervisor employed with a private firm registered on a matrimonial application in November 2025, seeking to remarry following the death of his wife in June 2024. He was raising two children alone.

Soon after creating his profile, he received a notification that a woman identifying herself as Preeti Chopra saying he had liked his profile. During their chats, she claimed to be involved in a highly profitable finance business dealing in forex trading, Bitcoin, gold trading and other online investments.

To convince him, she shared screenshots showing large daily profits and sent him a trading platform link. Believing her claims, the victim registered on the website and provided personal details including PAN, Aadhaar and bank information.

Police said the victim first invested ₹25,000, which was converted into USDT, and he even received a profit of ₹21,750 credited to his bank account. Encouraged by the withdrawal, he invested larger sums over time, totalling ₹86.41 lakh.

However, when he attempted to withdraw the funds, the fraudsters demanded additional payments citing conversion charges and VIP upgrade fees. Despite paying these amounts, he received no money. Realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Burglary at Bank Colony home

Unidentified persons broke into a house at Bank Colony in Peddamberpet and stole cash and valuables while the residents were away visiting a temple. According to police, the victim, Purnachandra Rao, a resident of Bank Colony, locked his house and went to visit the Jogulamba temple along with his wife on March 5 at around 6 am.

When the couple returned home at around 9 pm the same day, they found the main door lock broken. On entering the house, they discovered cupboards open and household items scattered across the rooms. The burglars had searched through the cupboards and stolen around ₹30,000 in cash along with other valuables before fleeing the scene.

Following a complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the burglary.

Businessman jailed for flashing at minor

A 34-year-old businessman was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 by the Nampally court for flashing at a minor within Shahinayathgunj police station limits.

According to Hyderabad police, in 2023 the convict, Md Ayub alias Awais of Bahadurpura, had forcefully taken a 10-year-old girl to a washroom at a public place, made her hold his mobile phone with the torch switched on, and exposed himself. The accused and the girl were strangers.

When the minor screamed for help, he fled, but nearby women rescued her and handed her to her father. A complaint was lodged with the police, and the child’s statement was recorded. She was later counselled by the Hyderabad Bharosa team. Following trial, the accused was convicted.

Police probe debt angle in Kukatpally suicide

A 37-year-old businessman died by suicide at his residence in Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally, early on Friday. He was found dead by his family around 6 am. Police are probing financial instability as a possible angle. The deceased, Kami Reddy Venkateswar Reddy, had been living with his wife, mother and daughter for the past five years. He quit his job at a private hospital six months ago.

According to Kukatpally police, Reddy returned home in an inebriated state around 11.30 pm on Thursday and spoke about debts, saying he would sell family land to repay them. He later went into his bedroom and locked the door. His wife and daughter slept in another room, while his mother was in the hall. When he did not respond the next morning, his wife and mother broke open the door and found him dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by his mother, Bhagyamma, police registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Investigating Officer I. Chandrashekhar said, “His wife stated he was involved in online betting and had developed a drinking habit. We are investigating what may have led to this. No suspicion has been raised against any individual.”

Cyber frauds dupe Meerpet resident of ₹15.95 lakh

A 49‑year‑old resident of Meerpet was cheated of ₹15.95 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him into a fake online investment scheme through a WhatsApp group promising high returns from IPO subscriptions and block trading.

According to cybercrime officials, the victim received a WhatsApp message on November 15, 2025, claiming involvement in block trading and IPO subscriptions. He was added to a group where administrators encouraged members to open trading accounts via a link purportedly for advanced training. Screenshots of supposed IPO allotments and profits convinced him of the scheme’s authenticity.

Trusting the claims, he initially invested ₹5,000 and later transferred about ₹15 lakh through the linked website. Fraudsters displayed fake transaction histories, SEBI registration details and trading codes. At one stage, the platform showed profits of ₹65.40 lakh in his account.

When he attempted to withdraw funds, the fraudsters demanded an additional ₹2 lakh as commission and blocked the request. Though he received ₹1.20 lakh earlier to build confidence, he eventually suffered a loss of ₹15.95 lakh. Police said a probe is underway to trace the culprits.

Bank fraud: ED freezes assets worth Rs 26.8 crore

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad, has attached immovable properties worth ₹26.86 crore in connection with a bank fraud case involving Sowbhagya Ispat India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL), under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached assets include residential flats, a house and open plots of land.

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered by the CBI, BS&FB, Bengaluru, under Sections 120‑B, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case was filed against SIIPL, its directors and others for allegedly defrauding Andhra Bank (now Union Bank of India).

According to the ED, SIIPL availed term loans and working capital facilities for setting up and expanding a steel manufacturing unit. However, the accused allegedly obtained enhanced credit facilities fraudulently by submitting fabricated stock statements, inflated financials, forged documents and false certificates.

Investigations revealed that loan funds were diverted and siphoned off instead of being used for sanctioned purposes. Funds were routed through related entities and entry providers, creating fictitious turnover and circular transactions to inflate the company’s financial position. The accused also submitted false stock statements and manipulated receivables to artificially maintain drawing power and avail higher credit limits.

The ED said the fraudulent activities caused wrongful loss to the bank and generated proceeds of crime amounting to ₹46.52 crore. The bank has since recovered ₹15.52 crore. Out of the remaining ₹31 crore, properties worth ₹26.86 crore have been identified and attached.

Exam stress linked to student suicide

A 17‑year‑old intermediate student died by suicide at his residence in Chiryala village, Keesara, reportedly due to examination stress. Police identified the deceased as a resident of Chiryala, studying at a private college. The incident occurred when his family members were not at home.

According to police, Reddy had been under stress after struggling with three examinations. Disturbed over his academic performance, he took the extreme step. His parents found him unresponsive when they returned home early on Friday and alerted authorities.

Keesara police registered a case based on the complaint and shifted the body for post‑mortem examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

2 B.Tech students killed in crash

Two students of a private engineering college died after their motorbike was hit by a speeding tipper near Pedda Cheruvu in Hasanparthy on Friday. The deceased were identified as Akuthota Suprathika, 21, and Mohd Akram, 21, both residents of Warangal and third‑year BTech students. Locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the MGM Hospital mortuary.

Woman dies, child critical in suicide bid

A 29‑year‑old woman died while undergoing treatment after allegedly attempting to kill herself and her daughter following a quarrel with her husband near Jeedimetla in Petbasheerabad on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Burani Mounika, who lived with her husband Burani Bhanu Teja, a city driver, their seven‑year‑old daughter and mother‑in‑law.

According to sub‑inspector Maheshwar Reddy, the incident was first discovered by Mounika’s mother‑in‑law, who alerted Bhanu Teja. He rushed home and shifted both mother and child to a private hospital in Suchitra. Mounika was declared dead at 2.29 am, while her daughter remains under treatment.

Police said the couple had argued on March 4 over a family function, after which Mounika allegedly took the extreme step. Inspector Vijayvardhan noted that the couple had longstanding issues.

Mounika hailed from Kalwakuntal village in Nizampet. Based on a complaint from her father, V. Swamy, police registered a case and shifted her body to Gandhi mortuary for post‑mortem examination. Further investigation is underway. ENDS

Instagram love leads to gold theft in Sircilla

A girl from Gambheemraopet mandal allegedly stole her mother’s gold ornaments to buy a new bike, which she gifted to her lover, sparking shock and gossip across Rajanna Sircilla district.

The incident came to light when the mother lodged a complaint with local police after failing to find her ornaments at home. Investigations revealed that the girl had fallen in love with a boy from Racharla Gollapalli village in Yellareddypet mandal after befriending him on Instagram.

Police said the boy asked her to gift him a “fashion bike” as a token of their love. In response, she hatched a plan, stole her mother’s jewellery, purchased the bike and handed it over to him.