Man Drowns in Flooded Underpass in Hyderabad After Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man drowned in a flooded railway underpass at Balkampet area here following heavy rains, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the man was returning home on his scooter. He fell into the deep water of the railway-under-bridge and was unable to escape the strong current and drowned, a police official said.

The body was subsequently recovered. Based on a complaint by his brother, a case was registered at S R Nagar Police Station. Heavy downpour on Wednesday night led to waterlogging and inundation in many parts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Traffic Police in a post on 'X' said, "Despite heavy overnight rainfall on 17th/18th September 2025, our officers alongside other departments worked tirelessly on the ground to clear waterlogged areas and maintain smooth traffic flow.

We appreciate the continued cooperation of the citizens."



