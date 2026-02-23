Man Dies Three Days After Hit-and-Run Near Maheshwaram; Police Seize Auto

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in an accident that occurred on the evening of February 19 near Maheshwaram. Police said the victim was returning home from his agricultural field on his two-wheeler when an unidentified autorickshaw rammed into his vehicle and drove away.

Police said the victim fell onto the road and suffered a severe head injury. He was shifted to a private hospital in Thukkuguda for first aid and later referred to another hospital in BN Reddy Nagar for advanced treatment. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment. Police said that they analysed CCTV footage, identified the vehicle and seized it. The driver, Arshad, is absconding.

Mystery over death of 48-year-old in Kukatpally; cops await autopsy

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was found dead on a road in Kukatpally on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect the victim, Kommineni Narasimha Rao Chowdhury, a resident of Kukatpally, fell backwards while sitting on the road and suffered a head injury.

Police received a call at around noon on February 22 informing of a man lying dead outside a jeweller’s store. The deceased had suffered a brain stroke in 2011 while working at a software company and had not worked since. He was living alone and, according to police, had become addicted to alcohol.

“The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem report,” said Kukatpally onspector Subba Rao. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Probe on into suicide bid at Hakimpet Sports School; Minister visits victim

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old allegedly attempted suicide in his hostel room at Hakimpet Sports School in Shamirpet, on Sunday afternoon. The minor was rescued by the hostel staff and shifted to a private hospital in Kompally for treatment.

According to Shamirpet detective inspector Raju, the incident came to light after the minor did not open the door for some time while his friends kept knocking at it. The students then informed the hostel staff, who broke the door open and found the boy injured. He was shifted to a private hospital, where doctors said that his condition was being monitored.

The boy’s parents and the school’s management were informed. Police did not confirm what triggered the suicide. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the minor was caught using his phone in the school and was reprimanded by the management for the same. This reportedly made him upset. When checked, police officials said the boy’s statement is yet to be recorded.

The boy’s family does agriculture-related work. Their exact native place is yet to be determined, police said. The boy was also undergoing training for Judo.

Police are working on verifying the exact cause of the attempt. So far, no case has been registered as the minor’s statement has not been recorded. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Sports minister Vakiti Srihari visited the boy at the hospital. More details awaited.