Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Trying To Flee Police Raid

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man died of cardiac arrest after being chased by police during a raid on a gambling spot in Venkatapur village of Yellareddypet mandal.

According to villagers, police raided the outskirts of the village after receiving information that some people were involved in gambling. On seeing the police, the gamblers tried to flee, during which one man, identified as Chakali Rajaiah (55), collapsed after suffering a heart attack. His body was later found about 2 km away from the site.

However, Rajaiah’s family members expressed doubts over the circumstances of his death, alleging that his gold chain and cash were missing. They demanded a thorough inquiry by the Police Superintendent to determine whether Rajaiah died of a heart attack or was killed during a dispute at the gambling spot.

Meanwhile, police have taken five persons into custody during the raid and launched an investigation into the incident.